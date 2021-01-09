PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.59

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $2.65. PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 458,901 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHX shares. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$133.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

