PIBBLE 24-Hour Volume Tops $70,536.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $70,536.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00023268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00106448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.85 or 0.00707568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00218251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00052040 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.