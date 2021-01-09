Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.30. Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 395,956 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of C$47.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

About Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA)

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

