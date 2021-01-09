Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $180.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average of $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $187.70.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 129.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,897,000 after buying an additional 5,552,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 329.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,758 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $123,682,000. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth about $86,836,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 155.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,568,000 after buying an additional 883,837 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

