Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Ping Identity worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PING. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.82.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,132,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,185,411 shares of company stock valued at $138,250,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -426.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

