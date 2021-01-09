Pinkcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,850.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $9,850.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00281626 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00031013 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $483.46 or 0.01174935 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,429,033 coins and its circulating supply is 424,168,597 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

