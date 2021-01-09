PiplCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $824.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. PiplCoin has a market cap of $71,129.15 and approximately $824.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00022872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00104694 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.74 or 0.00562139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00215887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00050382 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

