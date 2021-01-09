PiplCoin (PIPL) Trading Up 24.4% Over Last Week

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 102.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $140,152.75 and approximately $812.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00109160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.37 or 0.00722307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00055704 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00219531 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

