Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $33.94 million and $284,543.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00106114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $286.55 or 0.00705811 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00219396 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00052240 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 173,140,983 coins. Pirate Chain's official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

