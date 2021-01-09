PirateCash (PIRATE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $1.85 million and $11,522.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 129.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.