Pirl (PIRL) Trading 28.9% Lower This Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $838,590.25 and approximately $19,239.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirl has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 66.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

