PIVX Trading Up 19.9% This Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $24.46 million and $977,941.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009068 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001123 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00022741 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,114,540 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.