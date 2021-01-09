PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0150 on Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $557,853.48 and $2.83 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,534.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.62 or 0.01360866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00052512 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00183437 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000220 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.