Pizza Market Cap Reaches $541,511.63 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Pizza has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $541,511.63 and approximately $1,801.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

