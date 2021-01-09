PLATINCOIN (PLC) Price Hits $3.03

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00007467 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $15.17 million and approximately $458,269.00 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded up 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PLATINCOIN alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000069 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 604,640,295 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site . PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PLATINCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLATINCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.