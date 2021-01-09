PlayFuel (PLF) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.09 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. PlayFuel has a market cap of $11.93 million and $3.09 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00041117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00031397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00283394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.94 or 0.03428536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PLF is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.