PlayGame 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,628.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 23% higher against the dollar. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $49,047.15 and $2,628.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00022916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00104871 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.65 or 0.00566080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00216562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00050992 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

