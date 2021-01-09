Playkey Price Hits $0.0138 on Major Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One Playkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $207,135.23 and $75,468.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.21 or 0.04081109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00033401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00293584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Playkey is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

