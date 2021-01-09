Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pluristem Therapeutics.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSTI. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

PSTI opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,007,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,869,818.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

