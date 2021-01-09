Plus-Coin (NPLC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Plus-Coin (CURRENCY:NPLC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Plus-Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Liquid and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Plus-Coin has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar. Plus-Coin has a total market capitalization of $33,131.88 and $14.00 worth of Plus-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00022872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00104694 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.74 or 0.00562139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00215887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00050382 BTC.

Plus-Coin Profile

Plus-Coin’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,946,471 tokens. Plus-Coin’s official website is www.plus-coin.com/en . Plus-Coin’s official Twitter account is @pluscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plus-Coin is medium.com/@pluscoin

Buying and Selling Plus-Coin

Plus-Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plus-Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plus-Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plus-Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

