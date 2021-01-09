Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) shot up 9.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 130,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 86,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

About Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLPRF)

Plus Products Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

