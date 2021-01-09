Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Plus500 from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Plus500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

