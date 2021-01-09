Plutus PowerGen Plc (PPG.L) (LON:PPG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Plutus PowerGen Plc (PPG.L) (LON:PPG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.08. Plutus PowerGen Plc (PPG.L) shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 390,929,123 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86.

About Plutus PowerGen Plc (PPG.L) (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

