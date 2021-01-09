Pmeer Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Pmeer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pmeer has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00107266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.75 or 0.00706746 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00218036 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00051888 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

