Po.et (POE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,029.00

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Po.et token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded up 36.7% against the dollar. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $698,522.96 and $2,029.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00031727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00282727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.48 or 0.03435498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Po.et Token Profile

POE is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars.

