POA Network (POA) Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, Ethfinex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

POA Network Profile

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bibox, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

