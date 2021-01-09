POA Trading 69.8% Higher This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, POA has traded up 69.8% against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. POA has a total market cap of $8.57 million and $853,858.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Profile

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 283,353,963 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

