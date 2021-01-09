Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.73.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $104.86. The company had a trading volume of 462,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,578. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.77. Polaris has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $110.30.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Polaris by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

