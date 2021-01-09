Polkadot (DOT) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and approximately $1.53 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $9.53 or 0.00023374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00106538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.55 or 0.00700244 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00218497 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00052486 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00013235 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s total supply is 1,032,367,744 coins and its circulating supply is 898,308,527 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polkadot

Polkadot can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

