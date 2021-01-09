Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.83 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 30.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $377,358.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $218.41 or 0.00537934 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00108167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.00 or 0.00697003 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00219581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00052256 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

