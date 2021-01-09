Polymath (POLY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.47 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $61.24 million and $4.47 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.00441084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 124.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,670,901 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

