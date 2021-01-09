PolySwarm (NCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.48 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 69.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $6,091.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00044431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.17 or 0.04171373 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00033852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.92 or 0.00292799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm is a token. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

