POPCHAIN (PCH) Market Cap Reaches $285,480.81

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 97.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 552.6% higher against the US dollar. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $285,480.81 and $252.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene, LBank and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000128 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bilaxy, Bit-Z, CoinBene and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.