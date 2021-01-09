Populous (PPT) Achieves Market Cap of $48.81 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 84.3% against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002233 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $48.81 million and $4.83 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00039353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.05 or 0.00282785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00029236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,162.95 or 0.02833737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Populous

PPT is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

