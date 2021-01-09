PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Hits $3.32 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $2,848.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,485.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.64 or 0.03182998 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.00436789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $562.75 or 0.01390027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00364485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00019567 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00194161 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 127.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,434,799 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.