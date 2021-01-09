Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.69

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.69 and traded as high as $30.25. Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 1,895,238 shares traded.

POW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a current ratio of 79.94 and a quick ratio of 66.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.29.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$14.68 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.