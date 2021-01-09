PowerPool Market Capitalization Hits $15.07 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $15.07 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool token can currently be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00006322 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00109160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.37 or 0.00722307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00055704 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00219531 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

Buying and Selling PowerPool

PowerPool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

