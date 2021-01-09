Precium (PCM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $225,225.00

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, Precium has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Precium token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Precium has a market cap of $5.53 million and $225,225.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Precium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.36 or 0.00416951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Precium

Precium (CRYPTO:PCM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,525,000 tokens. The official website for Precium is precium.io . Precium’s official message board is medium.com/@precium

Precium Token Trading

Precium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Precium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Precium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Precium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Precium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.