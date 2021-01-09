Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $89.27

Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.27 and traded as high as $106.60. Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) shares last traded at $106.60, with a volume of 1,932,102 shares.

PFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £908.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

