Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L) (LON:PMI) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L) (LON:PMI) traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 158 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 154.25 ($2.02). 447,071 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 143,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.95).

The stock has a market cap of £243.58 million and a P/E ratio of 38.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L)’s previous dividend of $1.75. Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L)’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe purchased 22,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £29,976.75 ($39,164.82).

About Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L) (LON:PMI)

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

