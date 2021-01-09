Primecoin Price Reaches $0.0660 on Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $9,897.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,684,149 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.