Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.96 and last traded at $61.76. 13,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 21,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.06.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $471,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $259,000.

