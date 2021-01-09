Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.83. Approximately 4,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,954% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.