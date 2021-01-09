Privatix Hits 1-Day Volume of $32,445.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $91,337.66 and $32,445.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.00277263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00028506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.17 or 0.02813197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Privatix Token Profile

PRIX is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

