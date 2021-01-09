Profile Utility Token Price Up 58.6% This Week (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 81.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $238,087.24 and $3,251.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Bit-Z, Coinrail and Allcoin. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 58.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,637.26 or 0.99889623 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00017011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012387 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00043491 BTC.

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest, Allcoin, LBank and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

