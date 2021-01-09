Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0080

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, HBUS, LBank and BitForex. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $12.02 million and $290,769.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.86 or 0.03808470 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.00292750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,722,342,496 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,649,958 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BitForex, HBUS, Bitfinex, OOOBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

