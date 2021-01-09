Prometeus (PROM) Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for $2.55 or 0.00006245 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a market cap of $15.58 million and $1.46 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00106931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.50 or 0.00700514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00218591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052381 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.