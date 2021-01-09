Propy (PRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $120,715.00

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Propy has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Propy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0968 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. Propy has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $120,715.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00044815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.26 or 0.04056012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00033500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00291495 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Propy

Propy is a token. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

