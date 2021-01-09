ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.31 and last traded at $44.32. 7,296 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFAD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the period.

