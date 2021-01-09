ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.38. Approximately 1,623,339 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,029,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth $307,000. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 24.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

